Three people injured at Heysham Nuclear Power Station after serious incident

A serious incident at Heysham Nuclear Power Station has left three people injured in hospital.

The men were injured in a serious industrial incident at the nuclear power station in Morecambe last night.

A spokesman for the EDF operated power station said an accidental 'steam release' at Heysham 1 caused high-temperature steam to escape at 10.30pm on Monday.

The spokesman said the steam was 'clean' and did not pose a threat to the public or the environment.

She said: "This is not a common occurrence, and we do regard it as a serious incident due to the injuries to the three people on site. We do plan for these incidents and we have a emergency response team prepared for these types of incidents.

"A full investigation will launched into the incident last night."

EDF are expected to release a statement later this morning.

Fire crews from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Bispham and South Shore in Blackpool were called to the scene after an automatic emergency alarm was sounded.

The incident was managed by the power station's emergency response team as fire crews remained on standby.

Heysham 1 suffered a major incident in 2015, when a major CO2 leak at the same nuclear power station. There was no immediate nuclear safety or radiological risk as a result of the event, but the government's nuclear watchdog, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said the incident "could have had serious implications if workers had been in the vicinity, including potential fatalities".

On March 16, 2015, a failed pipe at the Heysham facility released approximately 30 tonnes of clean Carbon Dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.

The ONR said it highlighted a failure to adequately maintain the Carbon Dioxide storage and distribution system, which provides the coolant gas for the Heysham 1 reactors.

The government's report said: "Although no one was injured, CO2 is a substance that can be hazardous to health and the quantities released could have had serious implications if workers had been in the vicinity, including potential fatalities."

"ONR immediately commenced an investigation into the event and, on 25 March 2015, served an Improvement Notice on NGL for its failure to maintain its Carbon Dioxide storage and distribution plant at Heysham 1 power station."

The ONR said it is aware of the incident at Heysham last night and are expected to release a statement later today.

