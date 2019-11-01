Three teens on a scooter badly hurt in Preston smash

Three teenagers riding a scooter were badly injured on a collision with two other vehicles in Preston.

The trio, aged 19, 17 and 16, were all taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with "serious" injuries following the smash in Watling Street Road, Fulwood last night.

The collision happened shortly before 8pm, near to Fulwood Barracks. The road was closed for more than four hours for collision investigation work.

Police say the scooter collided with a Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the same direction and then crossed the carriageway and collided with a Peugot 208 travelling in the opposite direction.

The 17-year-old rider rider suffered a broken arm and broken leg. The 16 year old passenger is being treated for a head injury and the 19 year old passenger suffered multiple injuries, including to his head, back and pelvis.

Sgt Tracey Ward of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with the man and two boys who are in hospital with serious injuries.

“We need to establish what happened and would urge anyone with information about the collision to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the incident.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1392 of 31st October.