Tom Hingley, Electric Cheese and Wemar to play in Chorley

Former lead vocalist of 80s and 90s hit band Inspiral Carpets, Tom Hingley, will host an acoustic set in Chorley next month.

The singer, who had numerous chart hits with the band, including This is How it Feels and Dragging Me Down will play at Trader Jacks, in Hollinshead Street, on December 9.

He will be playing a selection of his Inspiral Carpets hits as well as newer material. Local band Electric Cheese and Weimar, from Manchester, will also appear.

Inspiral Carpets were part of the 90s ‘Madchester’ scene along with The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays. Since leaving the band in 2011, Tom now performs as a solo acoustic act as well as with his band the Kar-Pets.

Tom said: “It’s great to be finally appearing in Chorley, I’ve heard it’s a great town with a lot of good bands and music fans, so we’re hoping for a cracking turnout.”

Gig promoter and vocalist with Electric Cheese, Jason Gorgonzola, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing such a big star to Chorley and to have the opportunity to play on the same bill. It’s going to be a fantastic night. This is the second gig we’ve put on at Trader Jacks recently. It’s a superb venue and we’re trying to make it part of Chorley’s flourishing live music scene.

“Tom has played to sell out crowds across the world and sold millions of records, so it’s brilliant for Chorley music fans that he’s chosen to play here’ He added.

Electric Cheese will be showing off their unique brand of gritty rock n roll.

Jason Gorgonzola has been part of the Chorley music scene for many years, playing with local bands Eric Spear, Rory James Band, AFS and Taser Puppets.

Weimar are an alternative art rock band influenced by dark 80s music, French ‘Chanson’ and 1930’s German cabaret.

Vocalist Aiden Cross said: “We know Tom and Electric Cheese from their Manchester connections and are really looking forward to joining them in Chorley. It’s going to be an interesting mix of different music with something for everyone.”

The gig is on December 9 starting at 8.15pm. Advance tickets are available for £5 from www.skiddle.com or pay on the door.