50-minute delays on M6 after two-car crash in Lancashire

Two lanes of the M6 were closed near Carnforth this afternoon, causing delays.

A two-car collision on the northbound carriageway was the cause.

The incident comes as queuing traffic was building up all around the Preston area as Bank Holiday daytrippers were heading for the Lakes and Fylde coast via the M61, M6 and M55.

Highways England tweeted that the M6 from junction 35 (Carnforth) towards Junction 36 (South Lakes) had two lanes closed due to a collision.

They added: "Traffic Officers en-route Two lanes still blocked, recovery being arranged for the vehicles."

Tailbacks of up to six miles were beyond Carnforth from Burton in Kendal at 1.45pm.

Highways England said: "Please allow time for delays to ease.

"Extra travel time of 50 minutes in place following this #M6 northbound incident."