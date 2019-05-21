A narrow escape as HGVs pass by on a busy Leyland town centre road

A dad is campaigning for road safety improvements after his children were nearly struck by HGVs.

Nathan Pattison is calling for urging action around the Leyland Cross area of town.

Mr Pattison, of Fox Lane, Leyland, thinks it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident as large lorries make their way along the narrow road there.

He has organised an online petition entitled - “Make Fox Lane and Worden Lane Leyland 7.5ton Stop the HGV’s”.

It has received more than 170 signatures so far as he attempts to reach a figure of at least 200.

Post on the Change.org site, the petition says: “There is a lot of pedestrians walking to the park, Tesco, and to and from the four schools that are close by.

“This location is known as Leyland Cross.

“It is a very dangerous spot indeed, my own kids have almost been knocked down by the HGVs turning the corner - not their fault, there just is not enough room for them to pass safely, they are too big and have to use both sides of the road which then ends up blocking the oncoming traffic.

“There is a near miss every day but the council have said to me that that is not good enough and no further action will be taken.

“I feel the not only is it dangerous, but it is damaging the road, for example, the huge dip in the middle of Fox Lane near the crossing, but they do not think that has anything to do with 44 ton HGVs using it as a trunk road 24 hours a day.

“We have spent millions and millions of pounds on the ring road and that is the route they should take. Why spend this money if they are not going to use it. Please help to make it safer.”