All you need to know about bus changes in Chorley and South Ribble this week

Two new bus services and several revised timetables are coming into effect from Monday 22nd July, mostly across Chorley, but also affecting parts of South Ribble.

The changes follow the decision by Stagecoach to withdraw its 109A route between Chorley and Leyland, taking in Astley and Buckshaw villages. That service has now ended, along with its evening variant, the 109B.

Lancashire County Council and Chorley Council have stepped in to fund two new routes which partially offset the effects of the removal of the 109A and absorb the already subsidised 109B.

The new services will combine to cover the route of another withdrawn bus - the 357 - and some other services have also been tweaked as a result.

Here is everything you need to know:

WITHDRAWN SERVICES

Service 109A Leyland – Buckshaw – Astley Village – Chorley

On 21st July, Stagecoach will withdraw all journeys on this service. It will be partially replaced by the new 119 (details below).

Service 109B Chorley – Astley Village – Chorley Hospital

On 21st July, this evening and Sunday daytime service will be withdrawn and reconfigured to operate the same route as new Monday to Saturday daytime service 119 - which will still serve Tesco during Sunday daytime.

Service 357 Chorley – Lower Burgh – Tesco

On 21st July, this service will be withdrawn and reconfigured to provide alternative services 118 and 119 (details below). Services 337 & 347 will be revised to provide partial replacement services for the Lower Burgh and Gillibrands Park sections of the route.

Buckshaw Village will continue to be served by Stagecoach's regular service 109, albeit not serving all areas previously served by the withdrawn Service 109A. These revisions will reduce the frequency to some other areas, mainly to Lower Burgh and Gillibrand Park.

NEW SERVICES

Service 118 Chorley – Collingwood Road – Weld Bank Circular

From 22nd July, this new service will be introduced, partially replacing the reconfigured service 357 to maintain public transport to south west Chorley.

The service will operate a circular route between Chorley town centre and Weld Bank. Operating via Walgarth Road and Collingwood Road route, looping Weld Bank clockwise via Pilling Lane, Kirkstall Road, Carr Lane and Eaves Green Road before returning to Chorley back via Collingwood Road and Walgarth Road route.

The service will operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime. Three new Monday to Saturday evening journeys will also be introduced between Chorley and Collingwood Road.

RS Tyrer Ltd. will operate the daytime service and Stagecoach will operate the evening journeys on behalf of Lancashire County Council & Chorley Council.

Service 119 Chorley – Astley Village Circular LCC Lft 19

From 22nd July, this new service will be introduced, partially replacing Stagecoach's withdrawn Service 109A, maintaining a link between Chorley town centre and Astley Village via Southport Road.

The service will operate generally every hour during Monday to Saturday daytime.

To avoid customer confusion, the Monday to Saturday evening and Sunday Service 109B will be reconfigured to operate as service 119, on the same route as the daytime service, with the Sunday daytime service additionally serving Tesco.

RS Tyrer Ltd. will operate the daytime service and Stagecoach will operate the evening and Sunday journeys on behalf of Lancashire County Council & Chorley Council.

Service 337 Chorley – Charnock Richard – Eccleston – Croston – Ormskirk

From 22nd July, this service will be revised, amending the route between Chorley and Charnock Richard to operate via Lower Burgh, partially replacing the reconfigured service 357.

The service will continue to operate generally every two hours, combining with service 347 to provide an hourly service between Charnock Richard and Mawdesley, during Monday to Saturday daytime.

Preston Bus will continue to operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

Service 347 Chorley – Charnock Richard – Eccleston – Croston – Southport

From 22 July 2019 this service will be revised, amending the route between Chorley and Charnock Richard to operate via Gillibrands, partially replacing the reconfigured service 357.

The service will continue to operate generally every two hours, combining with service 337 to provide an hourly service between Charnock Richard and Mawdesley, during Monday to Saturday daytime.

Preston Bus will continue to operate this service on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

For individual timetables, check with the relevant operators:

www.tyrerscoaches.co.uk

www.prestonbus.co.uk

www.stagecoachbus.com