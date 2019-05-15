Alleged drug driver, 37, released from custody after fatal crash in Walton-le-Dale

An alleged drug driver from Preston has been released from custody following a fatal crash in Walton-le-Dale.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested yesterday morning after his works van was involved in a fatal crash in Severn Drive at around 7.24am (Tuesday, May 14).

A man has been released under investigation after being arrested for drug driving following a crash in Severn Drive yesterday morning (May 14)

An elderly woman, who had been driving a Fiat Panda, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit and causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the man has been released from custody, but remains under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.24am today (May 14) to the report of a two vehicle collision on Duddle Lane near to the junction with Severn Drive.

"It involved a Volkswagen Crafter and a Fiat Panda.

"Two stationary vehicles were also damaged.

"The driver of the Fiat, an elderly woman, was found with serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place at Severn Drive and Duddle Lane for around three hours.

Sgt Adam Dawson said: “A woman has tragically died and we are continuing to investigate the collision.

“We know the area was busy at the time with people travelling to work and school and would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information at all gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 189 of 14 May.