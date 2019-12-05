‘Bear with us for a few weeks’ – Council urges frustrated motorists to be patient with new Penwortham Bypass

Frustrated motorists are being asked to remain patient as Lancashire County Council tackles unforeseen "issues" that have "cropped up" with new Penwortham Bypass.



The £17.5 million bypass opened on Monday (December 2) and was intended to reduce traffic along Liverpool Road through the centre of Penwortham.

But the new route has been met with confusion and frustration by some motorists who have been left stranded in gridlocked traffic during morning and evening rush hour.

Lancashire County Council said it has been overwhelmed with complaints and is now asking people to "bear with us for a few weeks" until works are completed on Liverpool Road near Howick Moor Lane.

But the Council has reassured motorists that temporary measures are being put in place immediately to increase traffic flow through the roundabout at the northern end of Golden Way on the approach to the flyover.

Rush hour congestion on Golden Way on Wednesday, December 4

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Thank you to everyone who took the time to contact us about your experiences following the opening of John Horrocks Way and the related highway changes on Monday morning.



"Due to the volume of comments we've had, we aren’t able to respond to everyone's Facebook messages individually, but we wanted to update people about the general situation.



"Following the opening of the new bypass, we started the final construction work for this scheme with the temporary closure on Liverpool Road near Howick Moor Lane.



"Please bear with us for a few weeks, until this has been done.



"We recognise that it has been disruptive and are working to get it open again as soon as possible. Once we have completed this work, the situation will improve."

It said the aim of the new bypass is to reduce traffic through the centre of Penwortham, which has struggled with congestion at peak times for a number of years.

"As with any major road scheme, there can be issues that only crop up once people start using it", added the spokesman.

"We've already been looking at how we can improve the situation.



"The new bypass has only been in use since Monday, and there is still significant work taking place which will continue to affect journeys through the area.

The A59 at Howick is currently closed, causing traffic problems on the new Penwortham Bypass

"We are aware of an immediate technical issue with the traffic signals at the roundabout towards the northern end of Golden Way on the approach to the flyover.

"Temporary measures are being put in place immediately to increase the traffic flow through the roundabout and we are working hard to make permanent changes to the operation of these traffic signals.



"We are aware that there have been some issues on the road network over the past few days, with queuing at times especially on some local roads."

The Council said it will continue to monitor traffic levels over the next few weeks as people become more familiar with the new layouts and routes.

Golden Way has struggled with increased congestion and delays since the opening of the new Penwortham Bypass. Pic: Rob Randell

It added that there is also a signed diversion in place along the A582 Golden Way, to reduce traffic using smaller residential roads.



"We remind people that they can access Golden Way by turning right at the bottom of Penwortham Hill", said the Council.

"This avoids the need for some drivers to choose to travel along Cop Lane to access the road."

It said there are currently no plans to reopen the slip road onto Guild Way.

"This would affect the new flow of traffic along Golden Way towards Preston and it is also part of the wider measures to encourage people to use John Horrocks Way in the future, rather than travelling unnecessarily through Penwortham", said the Council.



"There are many signs up around Penwortham to let people know about the road closure at Liverpool Road, including on key approach roads", said the spokesman.

"We publicised these changes through the media, social media and newsletters ahead of the work taking place.



"We ask people to please be aware that the road layout has changed significantly in this area, and keep an eye out for signs showing the diversion or road closures which could affect their usual route."



"Please allow more time for journeys while this final work is taking place on Liverpool Road. We'll re-open it as soon as we can."