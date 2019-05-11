Busy A-road closed between Chorley and Leyland after racing pigeon trailer blocks road

A busy A-road between Chorley and Leyland has been closed off due to a detached racing pigeon trailer.

Lancashire Police were called to the A49 Wigan Road in Clayton-le-Woods at 6.25pm this evening (Saturday, May 11) after getting reports that a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) trailer had become detached from the HGV it was connected to.

Police next to the detatched racing pigeon transporter

A spokesman said: "The reason it is closed is because a HGV trailer has detached itself.

"It looks like it is designed to carry racing pigeons.

"However, there were no pigeons on board.

"There is nothing to suggested there is any serious injury to humans or pigeons."

The closure has been put in place due to the "quite complicated" nature of recovering HGV trailers, they added.

The road was reopened by 7.45pm.