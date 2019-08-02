Car crashes into traffic lights and estate agents in Lostock Hall

A car has crashed into an estate agents in Lostock Hall after taking out a set of traffic lights.



The orange Toyota Aygo mounted the pavement at a pedestrian crossing, before taking out a set of traffic lights, at the junction of Watkin Lane and Jubilee Road, at around 11.15pm last night (August 1).

The Toyota Aygo collided with a traffic sign before crashing into the corner of Holdens Estate Agents in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall last night (August 1)

After colliding with the lights, the Toyota came to a stop after crashing into the corner of Holdens Estate Agents.

READ MORE: Pay and display coming to Preston's free weekend car park

Police and paramedics attended the scene, but no arrests were made and no-one was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A car has collided with an estate agents in Jubilee Road, Lostock Hall at around 11:15pm.

The Toyota Aygo crashed into Holdens Estate Agents in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall at around 11.15pm last night (August 1)

"It was a damage-only collision. There are no reports of injuries."