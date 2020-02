A popular M6 services in Lancashire has been forced to close due to a burst water mains.

Charnock Richard Services, between junctions 27 and 28 of the M6, has closed after a water mains burst this morning (February 19).

The services, managed by Welcome Break, are closed to both northbound and southbound traffic, but the fuel station has remained open.

Its shops and facilities will remain closed until maintenance crews have completed repairs on the burst pipe.