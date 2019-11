A convoy of Travellers has moved onto Worden Park in Leyland.

Ten caravans set up camp in the car park, off Worden Lane, yesterday afternoon (November 26).

A council officer was seen visiting the site soon after their arrival to speak with the group.

It is not known at this stage whether enforcement proceedings have begun.

South Ribble Borough Council has been approached for comment.