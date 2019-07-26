Cyclist seriously injured after collision in Leyland

A cyclist has been seriously injured following a collision with a car in Leyland.

The cyclist, whose age and gender is not known at this stage, came off the bike after colliding with a Vauxhall Mokka at around 12.05pm (Friday, July 26).

A police spokesman said: "It looks to be a collision between a Vauxhall Mokka car and a cyclist.

"It has been logged as a serious injury collision."

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) attended the scene and the cyclist has been taken to hospital.

A NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 12.09pm to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a car in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland.

"We have taken the cyclist to Preston Royal Hospital with head and shoulder injuries.

"The injuries are not believed to be major trauma."

Police said they do not have any further information at this stage.