Day 3 of Penwortham Bypass sees further rush hour congestion and delays

More congestion and delays are greeting commuters on the new Penwortham Bypass this morning (December 4).



Following yesterday's chaos, Preston-bound commuters are battling further congestion during this morning's rush hour.

Golden Way, Penwortham at 7.25am - this is the view from Cop Lane looking back towards the new bypass. Pic: Rob Randell

From around 7am this morning, traffic has been queuing on Golden Way in Penwortham, with the new bypass gridlocked.

Pictures taken from Cop Lane, looking back towards the new bypass, shows the bypass struggling under the demands of rush hour traffic.

Traffic analytics reveal that traffic is much heavier than normal on A582 Penwortham Way/Golden Way, northbound between B5253 Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout, Farington Moss) and A59 Leyland Road (Penwortham).

There is also extra traffic diverting around the A59 Liverpool Road closure, with traffic at a standstill on the flyover.

A wagon does a U-turn after finding Liverpool Road is blocked to traffic

Penwortham Way, Cop Lane and, Lindle Lane are also struggling to cope with queuing traffic.

Yesterday, hundreds of people took to social media to blast the planners of the new £17.5 million Penwortham Bypass.

Comments ranged from “absolute chaos,” “madness,” “shocking,” “a total joke,” “complete nightmare,” and “another shambles,” to “what are LCC thinking about?”

