Traffic on the M6 is now moving freely after delays due to debris on the carriageway near Lancaster Services.



Speed limits had been put into place on a stretch of carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Lancaster Forton Services) at around 7.30am.

The debris had been straddling lanes 1 and 2, leading to slow traffic on the approach.

Traffic officers have completed recovery of the debris and lane closures have been avoided.