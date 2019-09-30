Demands for more parking at Buckshaw Parkway railway station after usage skyrockets in five years

Calls have been launched to extend parking at one railway station after it was revealed usage has rocketed by more than 100,000 visitors a year.

Data from the Office of Rail and Road has revealed that between 2012/13 and 2017/18, passengers using Buckshaw Parkway increased by more than 150 per cent from around 230,000 to roughly 350,000.

Paul Valentine has called on more parking at Buckshaw Parkway railway station

The Liberal Democrats’ Parliamentary Prospective Candidate for Chorley, Paul Valentine, has called on Chorley Council to take “urgent action” to bring further parking facilities to the station so that it can cope with demand.

Mr Valentine said: “The number of station users has increased by more than 150 per cent over the last five years and this is likely to increase, putting further strain on the Park and Ride facility.

“Anecdotally, passengers are even being drawn from Chorley and Leyland due to the convenience of free parking and the number of services from Buckshaw Parkway.

“The station has around 200 parking spaces but on a typical morning, cars are spilling out from the station onto Ordnance Road.

Buckshaw Parkway railway station

“These cars are a hazard for station users exiting the car park and non-station users travelling around this part of Buckshaw Village.”

It comes after Lancashire County Council revealed plans to introduce double yellow lines in Station Approach and Ordnance Road following a campaign from County Coun Aidy Riggott.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said the council is aware of the issue but called upon several parties including Network Rail, Northern, and the county council to get around the table to solve the issue as it doesn’t own the land and cannot act alone.

He said: “We are well aware that this is something residents want sorting and we’d like to help come up with a solution but it needs the input of several organisations including the likes of Network Rail, Northern and the county council as we don’t own the land.

“Where we do have control of land, such as in Chorley town centre, we’ve been proactive in increasing parking close to the bus and train station with the extension to Friday Street car park.

“We need the same approach from everyone involved at Buckshaw Parkway and as usual we’ll be happy to try and bring everyone together to come up with a plan to take this forward.”

A spokesman for Network Rail said funding is a key issue in resolving the matter, adding: “While faster electric trains are proving popular with passengers following the completion of the Manchester-Preston line electrification, we are currently not funded to increase parking provision at Buckshaw Parkway station.

“We’d be happy to work with Northern and Lancashire County Council should they wish to explore this further.”