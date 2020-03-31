Fire next to track causes disruption to rail services between Preston and Salford Crescent

A fire next to the track between Preston and Salford Crescent has resulted in delays and train cancellations.



Passengers have been facing delays on rail services between Preston and Salford Crescent since 1.30pm today (March 31).

This is due to a fire located next to the track.

Emergency services attended the scene but the cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

A spokesperson for Northern said: "Due to a fire next to the track between Preston and Salford Crescent fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes."

Diesel trains are able to run through the area, but due to the overhead wires being de-energised, services which use electric trains may be cancelled if a diesel train can not be sourced, according to Northern.

Services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes as a result of the fire.

Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm today.

Alternative transport has been requested to help with journeys.

Passengers on station platforms are being asked to listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens.

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay