Heavy M6 congestion after rush hour accidents on North West motorways

Heavy congestion is affecting the M6 in Lancashire after a number of crashes in the North West this morning (February 24).



Traffic is moving slowly northbound from junction 27 (Standish, Parbold) with long delays and queuing traffic for ten miles.

A number of accidents on North West motorways has led to heavy traffic on the M6 this morning (February 24)

This is due to an earlier accident between J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock) and J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows), which has now cleared.

The crash was cleared at around 6.50am, but has led to heavy congestion northbound to J27 (Standish).

There is also congestion on the M6 at J9 (Lymm Interchange) after an accident on M56 eastbound between J5 (Manchester Airport) and J3A A5103 Princess Parkway (Baguley).

Lane four (Of four) remains closed to assist with this collision.

Earlier this morning, an accident on the M58 eastbound between J5 (SkelmersdaleEast, Upholland, A577) and Orrell Island (Orrell, M6, A577) led to traffic being temporarily stopped.

One lane was closed, leading to long delays and queuing traffic for eight miles between M6 junctions J27 (Standish, Parbold) and J25 (Wigan).

Highways are advising of current delays of around 20 minutes against expected traffic, with normal traffic conditions expected to return by 9.30am.