Here's how hundreds of people have already claimed compensation for train delays of just 15 minutes in Lancashire

Train travellers who have been delayed by 15 minutes or more could be eligible for compensation.

TransPennine Express launched its Delay Repay 15 (DR15) scheme earlier this month and already almost 1,000 passengers have out in claims.

Since the launch of Delay Repay 15, 928 customers have claimed compensation for journeys

The rail operator runs services out of Preston and Lancaster across the north of England.

Journeys which have been delayed for between 15 and 29 minutes can claim back 25 per cent of their ticket price for a single ticket, 12.5 per cent of their ticket price for a return ticket and season ticket holders can also claim compensation should their train be delayed.

Adam Fairclough, Head of Customer Experience Change for TransPennine Express, said: “We’re pleased to see that in such a short period of time that our customers are taking advantage of Delay Repay 15. When things go wrong, and they get delayed, we believe they should be appropriately compensated.

“We’d also like to thank our customers for their patience over the past few days as Storm Ciara caused many issues for the rail network, including TransPennine Express.

"Storm Dennis is also set to cause some disruption this weekend too, so if your journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more – you will be entitled to Delay Repay.”

Delay Repay 15 is an extension of TransPennine Express's current Delay Repay compensation scheme.