Lamborghini seized after its owner visits police station with no insurance - and he's done it before!

An uninsured £290,00 supercar has been seized after its owner visited a police station to collect his other supercar...which had also been seized for no insurance.



Police in Greater Manchester seized the yellow Lamborghini Aventador, which can reach speeds of up to 218 mph, after its owner pulled up at the police station this afternoon (July 4).

Earlier this week, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had seized the owner's other supercar for the offence of having no insurance.

You can imagine the expression on the officers' faces when the owner showed up at the station to recover his supercar - in his equally uninsured Lamborghini.

"If you're going to turn up at the police station to reclaim your previously seized vehicle for no insurance, it might be worth checking that the car you turn up in is covered on your policy first", quipped police.

He added: "This Lambo is now on its way to join his other car."

This 290,000 Lamborghini Aventador was seized in Greater Manchester for having no insurance

The crestfallen owner was reported for driving offences.