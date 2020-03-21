Lancashire bus restrictions lifted to help elderly

Restrictions on using free travel passes during the morning peak in Lancashire have been lifted.

The move has been made to allow pass holders to take advantage of those shops dedicating the first hour of shopping to older and vulnerable people.

Anyone with a NoWcard pass in the Lancashire County Council area, Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool can use it for free travel before 9.30am in the morning from Monday.

The government is advising against non-essential use of public transport and for people to vary travel times to avoid rush hour, however, the change to NoWcards recognises some older and disabled people, who are not yet self-isolated, may need to travel earlier than usual to get to the shops or attend a medical appointment.

Disabled NoWcard holders who previously had to pay 50p or £1 to travel before 9.30am will also be able to travel for free.

The councils have worked with transport operators to agree this temporary change which will be reviewed in line with Covid-19 developments