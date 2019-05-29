Lane closure in force on M6 northbound after crash between Preston and Lancaster

A full closure has been lifted on the M6 northbound after a crash between Preston and Lancaster.



The crash involved three cars and happened between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Caton Road) shortly after 10am this morning (May 29).

The northbound carriageway had been closed after the vehicles straddled all three lanes just after Lancaster Services.

But Highways have managed to reopen lanes 2 and 3, easing a growing tailback of trapped traffic.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We've managed to open lanes 2 & 3 (lane 1 remains closed) and traffic is now passing the scene.

"Congestion will take time to clear so please be patient."

A closure remains in place for lane 1, with Traffic England warning that the closure could remain in force until 12pm.

Traffic officers are at the scene dealing with the incident and speed enforcement remains in place on approach.

The collision is causing congestion with delays of 20 minutes against expected normal traffic conditions.

