Lanes reopen after collision causes 30 minute delays on M6 near Leyland

A collision on the M6 southbound forced two lanes to close.



There had been delays of up to 30 minutes on the M6 southbound due to a collision.

The incident occurred between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge/ M65) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2.54pm today (March 19).

The collision involved two lorries, according to the AA.

Two lanes were closed while the incident was cleared.

There was just over four and a half miles of slow moving traffic, according to Highways.

A collision on the M6 southbound has resulted in slow traffic. (Credit: Highways)

A spokesperson for Highways said: "Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to accident on M6 Southbound from J29 M65 J1 (Lostock Hall) to J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland)."

"Please be aware that there are long delays on approach to this incident.

"Average journey times are now half an hour longer than normal for this time of day."

It has now been confirmed the incident has been cleared.

The incident occurred between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge/ M65) and 28 (Leyland). (Credit: AA)

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.