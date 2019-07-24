Leyland schoolboy, 15, punched and robbed at crowded train station during Friday rush hour

​A 15-year-old boy has been assaulted and had his bike stolen at Leyland train station.

The assault and robbery happened at 4.09pm on Friday, July 19, when two men are alleged to have approached the teenager and punched him in the stomach.

The men then snatched the boy's bike and fled from the crowded platform.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Two men are reported to have approached the victim, a teenage boy, punched him in the stomach and stole his bike.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

If you have any information, you can contact British Transport Police on 0800 405 040.