Lostock Hall's heartbreak after dog escapes South Ribble park and is hit by lorry on the M6

A Lostock Hall woman has spoken about her upset after her dog escaped a popular South Ribble park and was hit by a lorry.

Lois Afur-Groom's dog Billie was knocked down after entering the M6 through a gap in the fencing in a dragon fly breeding ground in Cuerden Valley Park last month.

Lois Afur-Groom is warning people to keep their dogs on a lead if walking in a dragon fly breeding ground in Cuerden Valley Park, which allows pets to access the M6.

Lois said she was left devastated after putting Billie down due to her injuries and is concerned that a person could also be killed by a motorway driver swerving away from a dog.

The 51-year-old added: "I just want the area to be made safe to prevent an accident and so people don't have to lose their pet.

"I'm sure people would be mortified should their dog cause an accident that resulted in the loss of someone's life. I was lucky there wasn't a major accident as the motorway was so busy.

"Wiring has been put up there but it gives you a false sense of security because it doesn't run all the way along.

Billie, pictured on the right, was chasing a rabbit before accessing the M6 and being knocked down.

"I knew the motorway was there but I always assumed dogs couldn't reach it because it's dangerous. If I'd have been aware she could get through the fencing, I would have kept her on a lead.

"Even if I can only help change people's behaviour, then letting them know about Billie's death is worth it."

A passing driver rushed Billie to the vets where she had 24-hour treatment, including fluids, X-rays, methadone, paracetamol and blood pressure medication, as well anti-sickness, anti-inflammatory and anti-epileptic tablets. She was also sedated for five hours.

"After two and a half days intensive treatment, I had to make the decision to put her to sleep," Lois added.

Billie was knocked down after entering the M6through a gap in the fencing in a dragon fly breeding ground in Cuerden Valley Park last month.

Lois was using a path to the left of the breeding ground. Although the area is not for public use, she said it is not fenced off from the public and that she could not see any signage to warn people to keep their dogs on a lead.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “The safety of road users is our priority. This incident is a useful reminder to pet owners that animals can stray onto the motorway network posing a safety risk to drivers swerving or braking suddenly and the potential for lane or carriageway closures - disrupting other people’s journeys.”