M6 closure between junctions 34 and 36 due to police incident

M6 traffic is being held between junctions 34 and 36 due to a police incident near Lancaster this morning (Tuesday, May 14).



Police closed the southbound carriageway at around 4.45am between junctions 36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and 34 (Lancaster).

It means 17-miles of the southbound M6 is closed ahead of the morning rush hour.

Traffic officers are preparing to release traffic which has been trapped on the southbound carriageway for nearly three hours.

Motorists have been asked to remain in their vehicles whilst the police incident is ongoing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Due to an incident at Junction 34 on the M6 the motorway is currently closed northbound and southbound, between junctions 34 and 35.

"Sorry for the inconvenience. Please be patient and avoid area if possible."

Traffic England said it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 8.45am and 9am.

More to follow...