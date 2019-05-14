M6 closure lifted between junctions 34 and 36 after police incident near Lancaster

M6 traffic has been released after being held for three hours between junctions 34 and 36 due to a police incident.



Police closed the southbound carriageway at around 4.45am, between junctions 36 and 34, after an incident at a bridge near Lancaster this morning (Tuesday, May 14).

It led to a 17-mile closure of the southbound carriageway ahead of the morning rush hour.

Southbound traffic had been diverted from the M6 at J36, via the A65 - through Lupton to Kirkby Lonsdale - then via the A683, before rejoining the M6 at J34.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Due to an incident at Junction 34 on the M6 the motorway is currently closed northbound and southbound, between junctions 34 and 35.

"Sorry for the inconvenience. Please be patient and avoid area if possible."

Heavy congestion remains on the southbound approach to junction 34 at Lancaster.

Traffic England said it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 8.45am and 9am.