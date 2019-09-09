M6 congestion and delays due to grass cutting between Preston and Lancaster

Motorists on the M6 are facing delays this afternoon due to Highways cutting grass between Preston and Lancaster.



Highways England is carrying out essential maintenance, including cutting grass verges, on the M6 between junction 32 (Preston North A6, Blackpool, Fleetwood M55) and junction 33 (Lancaster South, A6) today (September 9).

Highways have closed a stretch of lane 3 on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster today for grass cutting and maintenance

Highways have closed lane 3 in both directions on a stretch of carriageway shortly after junction 32, reducing the M6 to just two lanes to allow maintenance teams to operate in the central reservation.

The hard shoulder has also been closed to allow grass cutting on nearby verges.

The lane closures continue for several miles and has led to severe congestion on a 15-mile stretch of the northbound carriageway, with traffic currently at a standstill.

