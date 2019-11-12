M6 delays of up to 40 minutes between junctions 27 and 23 due to severe congestion

Highways are warning of 40 minute delays on the M6 this morning (November 12).



The delays are due to severe congestion on the southbound carriageway between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 23 (Haydock).

Highways expect normal traffic conditions to return between 9am and 9.15am.

There are currently delays of approximately 40 minutes against expected traffic.

It follows delays on the M6 northbound earlier this morning, following flooding at Charnock Richard Services.

The slip road to the services and lane 1 of the northbound carriageway was forced to close due to flooding, leading to delays between junction 28 (Leyland) and junction 27 (Standish, Parbold).

There are delays of 40 minutes on the M6 southbound, between junctions 27 and 23 this morning (November 12)

The flooding has been now been cleared and both slip road and lane 1 have reopened.