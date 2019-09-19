M6 in Preston reopens after undergoing 10-hour resurfacing overnight

The M6 in Preston has reopened at 6am this morning (September 19) following 10 hours of resurfacing overnight.



The scheduled roadworks have been completed and the carriageway has now fully re-opened.

The essential works were needed after a lorry jackknifed yesterday morning before overturning, leaking 200 litres of diesel fuel over half a mile of carriageway.

Police and Highways were forced to shut the M6 southbound, between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31a (Preston North), from 9.15am until 3pm to deal with the incident.

The same stretch of motorway had to be closed again from 8pm yesterday to shortly after 5am this morning to allow a full resurfacing to take place.

Rush hour traffic is running smoothly and there are no current incidents reported on the M6 network in Lancashire.