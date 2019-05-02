M6 lane closure after lorry bursts its tyre

A lane has been shut on the M6 northbound to allow a tyre to be changed on a lorry.



Lane 1 (of 4) on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31a (Ribbleton) and 32 (Broughton) was shut at around 7am.

Highways traffic officers closed the lane after a lorry burst its tyre and pulled up on the hard shoulder.

Lane 1 has been closed to allow a new offside tyre to be fitted safely.

The lane is expected to remain closed until around 8am.

Traffic is still moving freely and disruption to journeys will be minimal.