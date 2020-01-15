M6 lane closure between junctions 33 and 34 after lorry tyre burst

A lorry has burst its tyre on the M6 leading to a lane closure this morning (January 15).



Highways said the northbound lane closure is in force between junctions 33 (Lancaster (South) A6) and 34 (Lancaster).

The lorry is on the hard shoulder and recovery is at the scene to change the tyre.

Highways said it expects the lane closure to be lifted by 8am.

Traffic appears to be moving freely, but the agency has warned of slight delays during rush hour.