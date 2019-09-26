M6 lane closure near Wigan after car catches fire on hard shoulder

A car has caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M6 northbound near Wigan.



The car caught fire shortly before 1pm near junction 26 (Orrell Interchange), just yards from the M58 slip road.

Police have closed lane 1 (of 3) whilst fire crews deal with the blaze.

Traffic in lane 1 was stopped on the approach to the scene, but has since been released under the management of police.

Lane 1 remains closed and traffic is being directed to merge into lanes 2 and 3 from junction 25.

UPDATE: - 1.42pm - Fire crews have now left the scene, but lane 1 remains closed due to surface water used to extinguish the fire.