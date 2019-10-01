M6 lanes closed after crash in Preston

An accident on the M6 near Preston is leading to delays this morning.



The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 31A and 31 (Ribbleton).

It is understood the crash happened directly under Pope Lane bridge in Ribbleton at around 9.45am.

Traffic is currently at a standstill back to junction 32 (Blackpool, M55, Preston A6).

Two lanes (of 4) have been closed whilst police deal with the incident.

Highways said they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 12pm.

Two lanes have been closed on the M6 at Preston

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes for traffic passing the scene.

More to follow...