M6 lanes closed overnight after van overturns near Bamber Bridge

A van has overturned on the M6 overnight, forcing police to close two lanes near Bamber Bridge.

Lanes 1 and 2 were closed between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) and 30 (Blacow Bridge, M61) after the crash at around 2.30am.

Traffic was stopped and lane closures put in place for two hours whilst emergency services attended the scene.

All lanes reopened before 5am and traffic was released ahead of morning rush hour.

Pictures of the scene show a large white van on its side with smashed glass and debris scattered across the carriageway.

No injuries have been reported.