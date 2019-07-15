M6 overnight clean-up complete after lorry and caravan crash between junctions 22 and 23

An overnight clean-up operation on the M6 has been completed after a crash involving a lorry and a caravan last night (July 14).

The collision happened at around 11pm on the M6 northbound, between junctions 22 (St Helens) and 23 (Haydock).

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway remained closed until 2am, to allow the stricken vehicle to be recovered.

Debris from the crash had been scattered across all four lanes of the motorway, and traffic had to be stopped to allow Highways to clean the scene.

Images shared by Merseyside Police’s Road Policing Unit reveals the extent of the damage, with the caravan partially crushed by the HGV.

Police confirmed that no-one was seriously injured in the crash.