M6 potholes lead to lane closures and 12-mile queues between junctions 27 and 24

A pothole has led to lane closures and 12 miles of traffic between junctions 27 and 24 this morning (October 11).



Two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield) and 23 (Haydock) due to a number of hazardous potholes (pictured).

Traffic officers are on scene and maintenance teams are in the process of repairing the damaged road surface.

It has led to a 12-mile queue of traffic back to Charnock Richard Services, near junction 27 at Standish.

Highways are warning of 40 minute delays for southbound traffic travelling from Standish to Haydock Island - the 12.5 mile journey should take 15 minutes in normal conditions.

Highways said a more permanent repair for the damaged section of carriageway has been scheduled.

A spokesman said: "Work is happening behind the scenes to ensure this is dealt with as a priority.

"Once again, please accept our apologies for any journey disruption."

Repairs on the potholes are expected to be completed by 11.45am, meaning two lanes will remain closed until for a number of hours.

More to follow...