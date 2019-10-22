M6 Preston lane closure between junctions 32 and 31 after lorry bursts tyre

A lane has been closed on the M6 after a lorry burst its tyre near Preston.



The lorry is currently on the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Blackpool, M55, Preston, A6) and 31 (Preston, Clitheroe, A59).

A lane has been closed on the M6 southbound near Preston after a lorry burst its tyre this afternoon (October 22). Pic: Highways England

Highways have been forced to close lane 1 (of 4), between J32 and J31, whilst a new offside tyre is fitted.

The lane has been shut to protect the fitter who has to work within lane 1 due to the size of the lorry.

Traffic is coping well and Highways said it expects the lane to re-open by 12.45pm.