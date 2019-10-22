M6 Preston lane closure between junctions 32 and 31 after lorry bursts tyre

A lane has been closed on the M6 after a lorry burst its tyre near Preston.
The lorry is currently on the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Blackpool, M55, Preston, A6) and 31 (Preston, Clitheroe, A59).
Highways have been forced to close lane 1 (of 4), between J32 and J31, whilst a new offside tyre is fitted.
The lane has been shut to protect the fitter who has to work within lane 1 due to the size of the lorry.
Traffic is coping well and Highways said it expects the lane to re-open by 12.45pm.