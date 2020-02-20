M6 reopens after two men are taken to hospital with back injuries in white van crash

Two men have been taken to hospital after suffering back injuries in a crash on the M6 this morning (February 20).



Emergency services were called to the scene near northbound junction 30 after a white van crashed at around 9.15am.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has confirmed that two men have been injured in the crash.

A man in his late teens and a man in his mid-20s have been taken to hospital suffering from back injuries.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We were called to the scene near junction 30 at 9.15am.

"We sent one ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.

"We have treated two casualties, both suffering back injuries.

"One of the casualties has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

"One of the casualties is aged in his late teens and the other is in his mid-20s.

"It is not clear which casualty has been taken to hospital by ambulance."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended with four engines and used cutting equipment to rescue one of the men from the vehicle.

The man was then handed over to paramedics and taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

An LFRS spokesman said: "Four fire crews from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Preston were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M6 motorway, northbound between junction 30-31 at around 9.22am.

"There was a trapped casualty in one of the vehicles and firefighters released the casualty using cutters and spreaders.

"The casualty was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes."

Lane 1 (of 4) was closed to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Traffic officers, with help from members of the public, cleared the vehicle to the hardshoulder.

The scene is now clear and all lanes are open to traffic.

Lane 1 (of four) was closed until around 10.20am.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.