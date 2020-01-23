M6 slip road reduced to 1 lane after vehicle breaks down between J27 and J28

A slip road on the northbound M6 has been reduced to one lane after a vehicle broke down this morning (January 23).



The lane closure is in place on the northbound slip road at J27 (Standish, Parbold), affecting traffic heading to Leyland and Preston.

Traffic officers are at the scene and recovery has been arranged.

Highways said it expects the blocked lane to be cleared by 8.45am.

UPDATE: 8.15am - The vehicle has been cleared and all lanes are now open