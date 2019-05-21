Man taken to hospital after fall from bridge over M6 near Leyland

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a bridge over the M6 near Leyland.



The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance after allegedly falling from the bridge at around 9.45am this morning (May 21).

Emergency services were in attendance at the scene, near junction 28 at Leyland, where police said a man "came off the bridge" over the northbound carriageway.(Tuesday, May 21).

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that a man has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

The extent of the man's injuries are not known at this stage.

An air ambulance also landed at the scene, but it was not needed, according to the ambulance service.

