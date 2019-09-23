Manchester Airport train station evacuated due to ongoing 'police incident'

An ongoing 'police incident' has forced police to evacuate Manchester Airport train station and nearby offices this morning (September 23).



Police descended on the airport shortly after 8am due to an incident at the train station.

The train station has been evacuated and all trains, trams and buses heading to Manchester Airport have been suspended.

The cancellations have been confirmed by service providers Stagecoach, Metrolink and Northern.

On-board rail passengers bound for Manchester Airport are reporting that trains are being turned around.

National Rail said disruption at Manchester Airport is expected until 10.15am.

Staff are also reportedly being evacuated from nearby offices.

Manchester Airport said flights are not affected by the ongoing incident.

Stagecoach said bus services will be terminating at Radisson Blue hotel, due to an area around the bus station being closed.

Metrolink services on the Manchester Airport line can only travel from Victoria to Wythenshawe town centre.

There are no alternative routes for rail passengers, but passengers are able to use their tickets on bus routes.

Metrolink tweeted: "Due to a police incident at Manchester Airport, services on the Manchester Airport line will only operate from Victoria - Wythenshawe town centre."

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...