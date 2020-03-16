Motorist who drove into oncoming traffic on M6 arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Three people were hospitalised after a motorist drove the wrong way down the M6 before colliding with another vehicle.

A Mercedes C270 set off from the hard shoulder and turned right into oncoming traffic before colliding with a Vauxhall Grandland on the M6.

Two women, aged 56 and 73, and a 49-year-old man were injured in the crash. (Credit: Highways England)

The incident occurred between the Charnock Richard services and junction 28 northbound shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday (March 14).

Sgt Craig Booth, of Tac Ops, said: “This collision left a number of people with serious injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with information, to contact us.”

The driver of the Mercedes, a 40-year-old man from Dunstable, was taken to hospital for assessment.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Three people from the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

They were a 56-year-old woman from Blackpool, a 73-year-old woman from St Helens, and a 49-year-old man also from St Helens.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1540 of March 14th.