Multi-vehicle smash closes M61

Police have closed part of the M61 this morning following a muti-vehicle smash.

All three lanes of the northbound carriageway near Horwich were shut while emergency services dealt with the collision.

Reports say the crash happened on the exit sliproad at junction 6, with one of the vehicles being attended to on the grass between the slip and the main carriageway.

Two fire engines were also at the scene.

Traffic in all three lanes was temporarily held up while the operation continued.

Queues were reported to stretch back to junction 5 at Westhoughton.

It is not known if there have been any casualties.