No trains running north from Preston on West Coast Main Line due to severe flooding

All trains running north from Preston on the West Coast Main Line are cancelled this morning (February 10).



The cancellations to services are due to the aftermath of Storm Ciara, which battered much of Lancashire and Cumbria yesterday (February 9).

Flooding on the West Coast Main Line means trains are unable to run between Preston and Scotland.

This includes the Avanti West Coast service for passengers travelling from Preston to Lancaster and Carlisle.

The line remains blocked due to severe flooding at Caldew near Carlisle, preventing journeys continuing to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

A limited bus service will be in operation, but severe delays are expected.

Network Rail are now assessing the repairs needed to the railway following damage caused by the storm.

Train operating companies are also making plans to check that lines will be safe to run passenger trains this morning.

Storm Ciara brought high winds across the country yesterday, with significant disruption across most routes in Lancashire.

Further disruption expected on railways

There is also a yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice across the North West today, including Lancashire.

The Met Office is warning that heavy snow showers and icy surfaces are likely to lead to travel disruption, particularly over higher routes, between 3pm and midnight.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

How does weather affect the railway?

Strong winds can blow debris onto the tracks, including trees and other forms of vegetation, that delays trains while the line is cleared.

Damage can also be caused to overhead power lines.

As a result, Network Rail said it may need to impose speed restrictions on some lines for safety reasons - this will slow down trains and may extend journey times.

Do you live near the railway?

Network Rail is urging people who live near railway lines to secure any loose items such as garden furniture, sheds or trampolines, to prevent them being blow onto tracks and blocking lines.