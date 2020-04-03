Only essential passengers will be allowed on some Lancashire trains

Train operator Northern has announced it is to reduce Sunday services on the region’s railways and only allow passengers on board for essential travel.
The firm made the announcement in response to the coronavirus pandemic and said those trains still running will be intended to help key workers get where they need to be at the weekend.
Only essential journeys should be made and anyone travelling for any other reason may be challenged by colleagues from British Transport Police.
Where trains are not running, Northern is still working to provide rail replacement coaches, but this may not be possible on all routes.
Details of the routes that will have rail services are below and anyone planning to travel should check National Rail Enquiries for timings.
Lines with a rail service on Sunday, April 5 will be:
Barrow – Manchester Airport: two hourly service
Windermere – Manchester Airport: two hourly service
Carlisle – Workington: two hourly service
Barrow – Whitehaven: two hourly service
Blackpool – Manchester Airport: hourly service
Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Oxford Road (via Warrington Central): hourly service (fast services suspended)
Blackpool South – Colne: two hourly service
Liverpool Lime Street – Wilmslow (via Newton-le-Willows and Manchester Airport): hourly service terminating at Manchester Airport
Wigan – Stalybridge (via Bolton): two hourly service
Southport – Blackburn (via Atherton and Todmorden) – this service is split: hourly Southport Southport – Manchester Victoria service and two hourly Manchester Victoria – Blackburn (via Todmorden)
Stoke – Manchester Piccadilly: six services in each direction
Clitheroe – Manchester Victoria via Bolton: hourly service
Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Bradford Interchange): hourly service
Manchester Piccadilly - Chester (via Altrincham): two hourly service
Manchester Piccadilly – Buxton: two hourly service
Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield (via New Mills): two hourly service
Manchester Piccadilly – Hadfield: hourly service
Manchester Piccadilly – Crewe (via Stockport): two hourly service
Liverpool Lime Street – Blackpool: hourly service between Liverpool Lime Street – Wigan
Preston – Leeds: two hourly service
Lancaster – Morecambe: two hourly rail replacement service
Leeds – Huddersfield (via Bradford): two hourly service
Leeds – Selby: two hourly service (TPE services to/from Hull also call additionally at South Milford)
Leeds – York (via Garforth): two hourly service
Leeds – York (via Harrogate): hourly service
Leeds – Preston: two hourly service
Leeds – Manchester Victoria: hourly service via Bradford Interchange – Leeds – Huddersfield services also serve stations between Leeds and Halifax.
Leeds – Knottingley (via Castleford and Wakefield): Two hourly service
Leeds – Doncaster: two hourly service
Leeds/Bradford – Ilkley: two hourly service.
Leeds – Bradford Forster Square: two hourly service
Leeds – Carlisle: four services in each direction
Leeds – Sheffield (via Moorthorpe): two hourly service.
Leeds – Sheffield (via Barnsley): two hourly service
Huddersfield – Sheffield (via Penistone): two hourly service.
York – Hull: five services in either direction
Hull – Scarborough: two hourly service.
Hull – Sheffield: two hourly service.
Doncaster – Sheffield (via Rotherham): two hourly service.
Sheffield – Lincoln: three hourly service
Bishop Auckland – Darlington/Saltburn: services at least every two hours
Middlesbrough – Saltburn: services at least every two hours.
Middlesbrough – Nunthorpe: six services in each direction
Darlington – Whitby: morning and evening service in each direction
Newcastle – Middlesbrough/Nunthorpe: two hourly service (not all call at Nunthorpe)
Carlisle – Newcastle: two hourly service