Preston Bus services stripped back further with some routes completely suspended

A number of bus routes have been suspended in Preston due to coronavirus.



Preston Bus, which operates services across the city, South Ribble and the Ribble Valley, said services will be stripped back due to the ongoing pandemic.

It said from Saturday (March 28), its timetables will be revised with changes taking immediate effect.

At least 13 services have been stripped back or suspended altogether, with routes from the city centre to Holme Slack, Longton and Larches among those scrapped.

Preston Bus said the changes were temporary and will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

The company said "extensive cleaning regimes" are in place on all buses and it is asking passengers to consider using contactless payment to help drivers and customers avoid handling cash.

The following service will be changed

Service 44 Preston – Ingol/Cottam. Service to operate hourly.

Service 31 Preston – Savick/Lea. Service to operate half hourly.

Service 35 Preston – Tanterton. Service to operate half hourly.

Service 23 Preston – Fulwood Asda, Service to operate half hourly.

Service 14 Preston – Holme Slack This service is temporarily suspended.

Service 19 Preston – RPH. Service to operate half hourly.

Service 8 Preston – Moor Nook. Service to operate half hourly.

Service 16 Preston – Farringdon Park. Service to operate half hourly.

Service 12 Preston - Longton. This service is temporarily suspended.

Service 89 Preston – Larches. Service to operate half hourly.

Service 88 RPH – Larches. This service is temporarily suspended.

Service 6 Preston – Red Scar. Service to operate half hourly.

