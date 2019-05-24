Preston man fighting for life after van and truck crash in Lake District

A man from Preston is fighting for his life after a crash in the Lake District.



The 33-year-old, who has not been named, was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision on the A590 in Cumbria yesterday (Thursday, May 23).

The crash happened at around 9.50am, between the villages of Greenodd and Haverthwaite, near Ulverston.

The man had been driving a Mercedes Sprinter van when he was involved in a collision with a truck on the trunk road linking Ulverston with Barrow-in-Furness.

The man was airlifted to Preston Royal Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"The driver's family are aware.



"The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man from Yorkshire, was uninjured."



Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information or dash cam footage, please call PC Simon Eyre on 101.