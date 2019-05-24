Preston man fighting for life after van and truck crash in Lake District

A man from Preston is fighting for his life after a crash in the Lake District.
The 33-year-old, who has not been named, was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision on the A590 in Cumbria yesterday (Thursday, May 23).
The crash happened at around 9.50am, between the villages of Greenodd and Haverthwaite, near Ulverston.
The man had been driving a Mercedes Sprinter van when he was involved in a collision with a truck on the trunk road linking Ulverston with Barrow-in-Furness.
The man was airlifted to Preston Royal Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "A man remains in a critical condition following the collision that occurred on the A590 yesterday (May 23) at about 9.50am, between Greenodd and Haverthwaite.
"The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter, a 33-year-old man from Preston, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.
"The driver's family are aware.
"The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man from Yorkshire, was uninjured."
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
If you have any information or dash cam footage, please call PC Simon Eyre on 101.