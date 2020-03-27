Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from March 30 to April 5

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of March 27 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 33

Work on the police observation platform on the northbound carriageway will be completed on March 30. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the project.

M6 junctions 41 to 42

A £2.5m safety barrier scheme along the M6 between Penrith and Carlisle started in January. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place throughout the work. The northbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm and 5am every Tuesday night with the southbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 5am every Wednesday night. Diversions will operate between the two junctions via the A6. Lorries over two metres wide are now being confined to lane one of each carriageway past the roadworks.

M55 junctions 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

M55 junction 3

Work on the police observation platform on the eastbound carriageway will be completed on March 30. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the project.

A585 Norcross junction

Short-term round-the-clock closures of roads off the roundabout for finishing work have now begun with Fleetwood Road South (southern section closed from March 28 to April 9. The A585 is open at all times but sometimes temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout. Weekly public drop-ins between 10am and 12pmon Fridays at Thornton Methodist Church have now been suspended. Full project details are available at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout