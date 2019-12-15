Roadworks update for the north west - from Monday, December 16 to Sunday, December 22

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 13 December but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

The motorway and major A-road network will be free of roadworks from 6am Friday, December 20 until 12.01am on Thursday, January 2.

M6 junctions 36 to 38

The safety barriers in the central reservation are being replaced in a ten-week project which began on Sunday 15 September. Parts of the carriageway are also being resurfaced. The work involves lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project.

A585 Norcross junction

Phase two of this major junction improvement has been completed. The project will resume in the new year. Full project details are available at: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout/

A66 Fitz and Great Clifton roundabout improvements

Work to improve junctions and deliver environmental improvements along the A66 between Cockermouth and Workington is continuing. Overnight closures of Stainburn bypass are continuing. Additionally, to help complete the improvement at Great Clifton roundabout, where the A66 meets the A595, five overnight closures will take place between tonight (Friday, 13 December) and Wednesday (18 December). The 8pm to 6am overnight works include closing the A66, including Stainburn bypass, between Stainburn roundabout and Brigham and Broughton junction; the A595 from Great Clifton roundabout to Bridgefoot junction; and the C2069 (Main Road) from Great Clifton roundabout to the crossroads in Great Clifton. During the closures the main diversion will operate between Lillyhall, Workington, Maryport and Cockermouth using the A596, A594 and A595.